Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• William Todacheene was arrested at 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 26 on the 400 block of West Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Yolanda Marshall was arrested at 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 26 on the 1700 block of East Murray Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Leonard Wayne Jr. was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged criminal trespass.

• April Darby was arrested at 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 26 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Travis Kennedy was arrested at 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 26 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Creighton Smith was arrested at 1:07 a.m. on Feb. 26 on the 1000 block of East Murray Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Andrew Jordan was arrested at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 on the 900 block of East Main Street for alleged battery against a household member and child abuse.

• Nathaniel Hogue was arrested at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 26

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 4:05 a.m. on the 400 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:25 a.m. on the 1200 block of Chaco Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 8:09 a.m. on the 1800 block of East 11th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 9:02 a.m. on the 4500 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:19 a.m. on the 700 block of McCormick School Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:04 p.m. at the intersection of North Behrend Avenue and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:09 p.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:46 p.m. on the 900 block of East 10th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 5:18 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of South Monterey Avenue and East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:48 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

