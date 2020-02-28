CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Rape suspect will wanted by police

Story Highlights Terrance Lee is accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Tyrrell Lee is accused of criminal sexual penetration.

Terrance was released on his own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Feb. 24.

FARMINGTON — Two brothers are facing criminal charges after one of them allegedly raped a woman in a Farmington motel room earlier this month, and the other defendant later stabbed the man accused of rape during an argument.

Terrance Lee, 21, of Red Valley, Arizona, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a fourth-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, according to a court document.

Tyrrell Lee, 24, of Kirtland, is accused of a third-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration, according to San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien.

Tyrrell has an active arrest warrant, according to court records. Terrance did not have legal representation on Feb. 28.

Tyrrell was hospitalized at San Juan Regional Medical Center on Feb. 28 and was listed in good condition, according to hospital Spokesperson Laura Werbner.

The investigation into the brothers started on Feb. 22 when Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:41 a.m. to a room at the Anasazi Inn at 903 W. Main St. to investigate a reported stabbing.

Terrance Lee (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

As officers arrived on scene, dispatch advised that Tyrrell may have stopped breathing, and they ran up the stairs to the motel room to render aid.

Tyrrell had two stab wounds, one to the abdomen and one to the head. He was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery.

The arrest warrant affidavit said Tyrrell's spleen was removed, and his intestines had been nicked during the stabbing. Tyrrell was initially in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit .

Suspect's story changes after witness talks to police

Terrance initially told emergency dispatch that his brother had been stabbed by a person who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and who ran eastbound from the motel. Terrance also initially told police someone attacked his brother while he was in another room.

He later apologized to police, the court document states, saying he got into an altercation with Tyrrell after they had been drinking alcohol and watching television.

Tyrrell was allegedly getting violent with Terrance and the two fought before Terrance grabbed a black kitchen knife and stabbed his brother, according to court documents. The weapon was later located in the corner of the kitchenette.

Terrance changed his story at the police station, the document said, after being told officers interviewed a woman who was observed on surveillance video leaving the motel room the brothers had shared. She told police she had been with the brothers earlier in the evening. She was hanging out with them when she went into the bedroom and laid down on a bed.

She said Tyrrell later entered the room and then raped her, the court document said.

After the alleged rape, she said she spoke to Terrance when he entered the bedroom and asked her if she was OK. She said she told him she was not feeling OK and was tired of "being molested."

He then left the room and got into an argument with Tyrrell.

The woman told police that a short time later Tyrrell entered the bedroom and told her Terrance had stabbed him.

Terrance told police he became scared and told the woman to leave the room, according to the Arrest Warrant Affidavit filed Feb. 24 in Farmington Magistrate Court. The document states that he threw the knife in the sink under running water before later replacing it in the kitchen with other knives. He described the knife for police, who recovered it.

Terrance said he did not know that Tyrrell had allegedly raped the woman before the stabbing took place, according to court documents.

Terrance was released on his own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Feb. 24.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of March 4 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

