Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Brandon Torres was arrested at 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 21 on the 700 block of South Laguna Avenue for alleged trespass.

• Joe Valdez was arrested at 1:19 a.m. on Feb. 21 on the 900 block of Schofield Lane for alleged criminal trespass.

• Shaunita Largo was arrested at 11:41 a.m. on Feb. 21 on the 1200 block of East Navajo Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Nathan Wilson was arrested at 10:09 p.m. on Feb. 21 on the 300 block of Airport Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Evalina Begay was arrested at 8:19 p.m. on Feb. 21 on the 700 block of West Apache Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Clyde Smith Jr. was arrested at 5:01 p.m. on Feb. 21 on the 2700 block of West Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Curtis Crosby was arrested at 1:14 p.m. on Feb. 21 on the 1000 block of Riverstone Road for alleged battery against a household member.

• John Lee was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 on the 3200 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances and open container.

• Alissa Greenfield was arrested at 9 a.m. on Feb. 21 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Michael Begay was arrested at 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 21 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked and display of registration plate and temp permit.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 21

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:40 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 7:53 a.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:30 a.m. on the 200 block of North Schwartz Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 1:06 p.m. on the 2400 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:14 p.m. on the 1000 block of Riverstone Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:52 p.m. at the intersection of North Browning Parkway and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an indecent exposure at 3:59 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 5:01 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:17 p.m. at the intersection of Foothills Drive and East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

