The alleged incidents occurred in October, January

Story Highlights Chanler Adams, 21, of Dennehotso, Arizona, is accused of criminal sexual penetration, incest and criminal sexual contact.

FARMINGTON — An Arizona man is being held at the county jail without bond after being accused of raping and groping a teenage girl between the ages of 13 to 18-years-old at a Farmington residence, according to court documents..

Chanler Adams, 21, of Dennehotso, Arizona, is accused of criminal sexual penetration in the second degree, a third-degree felony count of incest and a fourth-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact.

Shane Goranson, Adams' attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched to San Juan Regional Medical Center on Jan. 29 around 3:30 p.m. to speak to the alleged victim, a patient who had not reported the incident.

She told the officer she was in the living room of a residence on the night of Jan. 28 when Adams entered. Adams allegedly approached the girl and grabbed her legs. The defendant is then accused of raping the girl.

The teen told the officer she was unable to move during the incident, and was later able to get free and leave the living room.

The alleged incident occurred when Adams and the girl were the only two people in the residence, according to court documents.

Chanler Adams (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The girl also told the officer that in an earlier incident in October 2019 Adams touched her groin area and breasts over her clothing while sitting on the couch.

When a relative confronted Adams about his alleged conduct, documents state he didn't say anything or deny anything as he picked up his bags and left the residence.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion on Feb. 10 to hold Adams without bond pending trial at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. The motion states Adams was charged with a crime that is predatory in nature and takes advantage of children.

Court documents included a letter the mother of the teen wrote to the judge requesting Adams remain in custody, as she believes he was a flight risk and did not have a place to stay in New Mexico. She also stated that she was concerned about the public's safety.

Chief District Judge Karen Townsend ruled in favor of the motion, writing in a Feb. 13 order that the weight of the evidence against Adams was good, it was likely the defendant was a flight risk and there is some evidence of a prior but vague history of sexual assault.

Adams is set for a March 9 arraignment in Aztec District Court.

