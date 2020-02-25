CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Manuel Tom was arrested at 11 a.m. on Feb. 20 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Sterling Yazzie was arrested at 1:19 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Nathaniel Nockai was arrested at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 20 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and idling, loitering or prowling.

• Lori John was arrested at 7:13 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and East Navajo Street for alleged driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Jim Phelps was arrested at 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the intersection of Carmel Drive and West 32nd Street for alleged driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while license revoked and aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs.

• Wilfred Yazzie was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Ashlee Setzer was arrested at 11:05 a.m. on Feb. 20 at the intersection of Bloomfield Boulevard and East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.|

• Adrian Peters was arrested at 5:39 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged shoplifting, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

• Hanson Tsosie was arrested at 1:29 a.m. on Feb. 20 on the 3100 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Trenton Yazzie was arrested at 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Audrey Lucero was arrested at 12:53 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 3500 block of East Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and disorderly conduct.

• Robert Johnson was arrested at 3:34 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 3500 block of East Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Michael Lopez was arrested at 10:24 a.m. on Feb. 20 at the intersection of South Mesa Verde Avenue and East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Danielle Nelson was arrested at 10:12 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the intersection of Glade Road and Municipal Drive for alleged aggravated DUI, safety belt use required, careless driving and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Jerry Silver was arrested at 3:48 a.m. on Feb. 20 on the 2200 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated DUI, open container and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Kurtis Mayhugh was arrested at 4:19 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 900 block of West Main Street due to three arrest warrants.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 20

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:39 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:08 a.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 12:24 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of Glade Road and West Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of English Road and East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:43 p.m. on the 700 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/25/farmington-police-department-blotter-february-20-2020/4868335002/