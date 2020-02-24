CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Leon Thompson was arrested at 5:49 p.m. on Feb. 18 on the 2800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Veronica Largo was arrested at 3:13 p.m. on Feb. 18 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Wilma Benally was arrested at 3:06 p.m. on Feb. 18 on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Chelsea Day was arrested at 11:31 a.m. on Feb. 18 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Nellie Morales was arrested at 8:03 a.m. on Feb. 18 on the 3300 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Daniel Reeves was arrested at 2:34 a.m. on Feb. 18 on the 3000 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Daniel Reeves was arrested at 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 18 at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended and possession of a controlled substance.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 18

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 6:48 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:01 a.m. at the intersection of Villa View Drive and North Cedarwood Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:53 a.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a civil standby at 11:22 a.m. on the 4000 block of Peace Valley Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:19 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:09 p.m. on the 1800 block of Brookside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3 p.m. on the 3800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:06 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:26 p.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 6:05 p.m. on the 6800 block of Chantelle Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:33 p.m. on the 1900 block of Ranch Drive. A report was taken.

