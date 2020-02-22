CLOSE Tips on what to do when someone you care about goes missing. Video by Jordan Fenster/lohud Wochit

FARMINGTON – Sheriff’s detectives from San Juan County traveled to Arizona Feb. 21 after the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reported that the body of a woman who matches the description of missing person Sasha Marie Krause was found in their jurisdiction.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said the body has not been identified.

“Positively identifying the body can only be done after an autopsy is performed,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jayme Harcrow said in a press release Feb. 22. “An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday to establish the identity and to determine the official cause of death.”

The Sheriff’s Office released no further information.

On Feb. 12, the Sheriff’s Office announced a $50,000 reward to help locate the 27-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her residence around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18, and did not return, according to The Daily Times archives.

Sasha Marie Krause (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies were dispatched around 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, to Lamp & Lighters Publishers on County Road 5577 in the Crouch Mesa area on reports of her disappearance. Search efforts were launched and law enforcement agencies searched surveillance video footage as part of the investigation.

Her vehicle was found parked at a nearby church, in the area of her residence, and she left behind items she usually would have taken with her.

Krause is a member of the Mennonite community.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

