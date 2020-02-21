CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Darien Tache was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and financial responsibility.

• Claude Lee was arrested at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 16 on the 2500 block of West Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Peter Lee was arrested at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 16 on the 2500 block of West Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Antonia Joe was arrested at 3:28 a.m. on Feb. 16 on the 1000 block of West Murray Drive for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

​​​​​​​• Cherokee Dee was arrested at 2:11 a.m. on Feb. 16 on the 2800 block of West Murray Drive for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, driving on roadways laned for traffic, required position and method of turning at intersections, financial responsibility and open container.

• Robert Shorty was arrested at 1:21 a.m. on Feb. 16 on the 300 block of Airport Drive for alleged false reports/alarm.

• Theotis Bedonie was arrested at 12:38 a.m. on Feb. 16 at the intersection of West Murray Drive and South Lake Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 16

• Police responded to a report of animal complaint/investigation at 8:09 a.m. on the 4400 block of West Hopi Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:35 a.m. on the 300 block of West Ute Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:01 a.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:29 a.m. on the 3400 block of Colgate Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2:27 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight and warrant service at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of East 11th Street and North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:18 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:09 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 14th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 7:32 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:04 p.m. at the intersection of South Behrend Avenue and West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost and found property at 10:21 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:43 p.m. at the intersection of West Murray Drive and Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

