A San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective was dispatched around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 on reports of a teen girl who reported she had been raped by an adult male.

The defendant was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Feb. 14.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man faces kidnapping and sex crime charges after allegedly driving a teenage girl to a park in Kirtland and raping her.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective was dispatched around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 after the girl reported she had been raped by an adult male earlier in the day.

The girl told investigators she had been raped by a friend before she was dropped off for school that morning.

She provided an Instagram profile of "AJ Manygoats," who was later identified as 19-year-old Aldan Manygoat. He is accused of second-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration and kidnapping, according to court records.

Manygoat allegedly drove the girl, who is between the ages of 13 and 18, to Lions Park in Kirtland on Feb. 6 and sexually assaulted her, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The defendant did not have legal representation.

Aldan Manygoat (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The girl said she had asked Manygoat for a ride to school, and he agreed.

The affidavit states she had smoked marijuana with a friend before she was picked up and was high during the truck ride.

After dropping off his father, Manygoat started to drive toward Lions Park in Kirtland instead of her school, according to court documents. They drove to the park, and she said Manygoat parked the vehicle. She said he then exited the vehicle, went to her side of the vehicle and raped her.

Afterward, she said he drove her to a church and dropped her off.

Manygoat was located and then transported to the Sheriff's Office in Aztec for an interview.

Court records indicate that he did not deny the incident to the detective, stating after he was done he "didn't really hurt her," and adding she was really "high" at the time. Manygoat allegedly told police they'd had consensual sex in the past when they hung out together.

Manygoat was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Feb. 14 and ordered to visit the Pretrial Services office within 24 hours, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Feb. 20 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

