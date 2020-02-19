CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jewel Jsames was arrested at 11:52 a.m. on Feb. 14 on the 1200 block of East Cooper Street for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• William Dixon was arrested at 7:27 p.m. on Feb. 14 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Zander Lee was arrested at 5:41 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Griffin Avenue for alleged unlawful possession of marijuana and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Levi Charley was arrested at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 on the 4600 block of Gila Street for alleged aggravated assault against a household member.

• Sharay Fuller was arrested at 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 on the 4900 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Jamison Thany was arrested at 2:16 p.m. on Feb. 14 on the 1000 block of Sycamore Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Martell Graham was arrested at 1:55 a.m. on Feb. 14 at the intersection of Bloomfield Highway and South Browning Parkway due to an arrest warrant.

• Angelleah Begay was arrested at 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 14 in the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs.

• Brandon Carrillo was arrested at 9:55 a.m. on Feb. 14 in the 1800 block of East Main Street for alleged driving under the influence of drugs.

• Jose Garcia was arrested at 11:54 a.m. on Feb. 14 in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Elbert Begaye was arrested at 11:54 a.m. on Feb. 14 in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Zane Tso was arrested at 3:40 p.m. on Feb. 14 in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged battery upon a peace office, assault upon peace officer, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and criminal trespass.

• Brian Etcitty was arrested at 3:40 p.m. on Feb. 14 in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 14

• Police responded to a report of loud music/noise complaint at 2:16 a.m. on the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:47 a.m. on the 600 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries and DWI/DUI at 9:55 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 12:22 p.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:02 p.m. on the 3500 block of Victoria Way. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:19 p.m. on the 4600 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/19/farmington-police-department-blotter-february-14-2020-arrests-calllogs/4807308002/