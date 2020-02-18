CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 13

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:22 a.m. on the 200 block of West Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:32 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:36 a.m. on the 4800 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 8:15 a.m. on the 700 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 9:39 a.m. on the 2100 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:15 p.m. on the 400 block of South Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1:40 p.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:16 p.m. on the 4300 block of Largo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:36 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:24 p.m. on the 600 block of West Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 3:31 p.m. on the 5900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 4:13 p.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:03 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 7:21 p.m. on the 900 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:47 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

