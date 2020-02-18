CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The defendant's first DWI conviction was in 1992

Story Highlights Jermaine Yazzie is accused of a second-degree felony count of aggravated DWI along with driving while license, failure to maintain traffic lane and open container.

Two open cans of beer were found in the vehicle.

Yazzie's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Feb. 19 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield man is being held at the county jail without bond after being accused of his 11th DWI while driving on a county road in the Lee Acres area.

Jermaine Yazzie, 46, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol with a revoked driver's license and having two open cans of beer, according to the criminal complaint.

He faces a second-degree felony count of aggravated DWI along with a misdemeanor count of driving while his license was revoked and petty misdemeanor counts of failure to maintain a traffic lane and possessing the open containers, according to court records.

Hunter Hoaglund, Yazzie's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

A New Mexico State Police officer was dispatched around 6:12 p.m. on Feb. 11 to the area of County Road 5359 and County Road 5500 on reports of a driver possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Jermaine Yazzie (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Yazzie's vehicle was observed swerving on the roadway, crossing the center line into the opposite lanes of traffic and onto the shoulder of the road.

An officer not in uniform and in an unmarked patrol vehicle initiated the traffic stop of the red Chevrolet passenger car, but another officer took over the investigation.

Yazzie was identified as the driver. His driver's license had been revoked due to a prior DWI.

The defendant was observed by the officer with bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and the odor of alcohol on his breath, according to court documents. Two open cans of beer were found in the vehicle.

After field sobriety tests were performed, the officer arrested Yazzie for DWI.

The criminal complaint did not list Yazzie's blood alcohol content level.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion on Feb. 14 to hold Yazzie at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center without bond as he awaits trial.

The motion contained Yazzie's 10 DWI convictions. The first one was in 1992, and the most recent one happened in September 2015. It also listed four convictions for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

District Court Judge Daylene Marsh ruled in favor of the motion during a Feb. 17 hearing in Aztec District Court.

Yazzie's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Feb. 19 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/18/bloomfield-man-jermaine-yazzie-10-dwi-convictions-accused-new-dwi/4798860002/