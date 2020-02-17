CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Vincent Mariano was arrested at 3:04 a.m. on Feb. 12 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

• Maranda Brown was arrested at 2:25 a.m. on Feb. 12 on the 900 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Latonia Woody was arrested at 11:26 p.m. on Feb. 12 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container, paraphernalia for controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana and stop before emerging from alley or private driveway.

• Rashanna Allen was arrested at 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the intersection of North Cochiti Avenue and East Main Street for alleged aggravated DUI, vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility and display of registration plate and temp permit.

• Curtis Brooks was arrested at 10:32 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and East Navajo Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to obey traffic control legend.

• Garrett Hewey was arrested at 8:35 p.m. on Feb. 12 on the 2500 block of West Apache Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Terry Phillips was arrested at 7:52 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the intersection of South Mesa Verde Avenue and East Animas Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Jesse Hudson was arrested at 7:19 p.m. on Feb. 12 on the 3700 block of English Road due to an arrest warrant.

• Fred Harris was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 on the 4100 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Delayna Brown was arrested at 2:04 p.m. on Feb. 12 on the 300 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Alvin Garcia was arrested at 10 a.m. on Feb. 12 on the 2600 block of East Main Street for alleged battery upon a peace officer, assault upon peace officer, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and crossing at other than crosswalks.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 12

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:04 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 7:23 a.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:13 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:38 p.m. at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:42 p.m. on the 2100 block of Tierra. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:33 p.m. on the 900 block of Watson Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at 6:11 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph Avenue and East Spruce Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 8:04 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/17/farmington-police-department-blotter-february-12-2020-arrests/4786077002/