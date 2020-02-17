CLOSE

Meth was found following traffic stop south of Bloomfield

Story Highlights Tony Baggett is accused of trafficking a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Baggett did not have legal representation on Feb. 17.

Baggett was released on his own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Feb. 10.

Tony Baggett (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man faces multiple felony drug charges after narcotics agents allegedly purchased methamphetamine from him and more than 200 grams of the drug were found in his vehicle.

Tony Baggett, 65, is accused of second-degree felony counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and a third-degree felony count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to court records.

The defendant is accused of selling meth to an undercover Region II Narcotics Task Force agent and possessing approximately 208 grams of meth in a pickup truck, according to court documents.

The Region II Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated Baggett last year as a man the agents believed was selling meth, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The unit is comprised of investigators and officers from the San Juan County Sheriff's Office along with the Aztec, Bloomfield and Farmington police departments.

On Sept. 11, an undercover purchase of meth from Baggett allegedly was conducted. It occurred at a residence in the 1000 block of North Monterey Avenue in Farmington.

An informant advised the agent they could arrange a purchase of meth from Baggett. The two traveled to the residence and went inside.

Baggett allegedly pulled a small bag which contained meth from a small plastic container. The meth was purchased, and the informant and agent left the residence.

The substance later tested positive for the presence of meth.

As the investigation continued, the agents learned Baggett allegedly would travel to the Cuba, New Mexico, or Albuquerque area to pick up additional narcotics.

A traffic stop was conducted on Sept. 18 on a pickup truck belonging to Baggett in the area of the Hilltop Speedway gas station south of Bloomfield on U.S. Highway 550.

Agents had followed the vehicle to Cuba and back to San Juan County on the belief that Baggett allegedly would obtain more meth to sell, according to court documents.

A search warrant was executed on Sept. 19, and 208.9 grams of meth were found in the center console of the vehicle.

Baggett was released on his own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Feb. 10. He is required to wear a GPS monitor as part of his conditions of release.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Feb. 19 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times.

