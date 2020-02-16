CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Police withhold identities of suspects, seek search warrant for a vehicle

FARMINGTON – A spate of more than 80 reported incidents of property damage starting on Feb. 14 led police from three agencies to track down a suspect vehicle and question three suspects. Police also sought a search warrant for that vehicle.

Farmington police, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and Durango police all took reports of windows being shot out of vehicles.

“Projectiles, likely fired from a slingshot, are believed to have caused the broken windows,” Farmington police said Feb. 16 in a press release. “More reports of the same nature came in Saturday night, as well as a report of a man being shot in the leg with a paintball, with a description of a possible suspect car.”

Farmington police and sheriff’s deputies caught up with a car matching that description, but would not confirm where the car was stopped or identify the 17-year-old male, 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male who were in the car.

Police spokesperson Nicole Brown on Feb. 16 told the Daily Times that information was not yet available for release.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe praised the Sheriff’s Office and Durango police for quick work, along with Farmington police, in identifying the suspects and the suspect vehicle.

"The information provided by our citizens coupled with the coordinated effort of area law enforcement, led to us quickly identifying and locating our suspects," Hebbe said in the release.

People who have additional information are asked to call the FPD Detective Tip Line at 505-599-1068.

