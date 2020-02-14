CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Shishonie Jake was arrested at 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 9 on the 1100 block of West Apache Street for alleged battery against a household member.

• Timothy Richard was arrested at 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 9 at the intersection of North Vine Avenue and North Carlton Avenue due to an warrant for failure to appear.

• Josephine Doctor was arrested at 12:57 a.m. on Feb. 9 on the 1700 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• James Whitehorse was arrested at 9 a.m. on Feb. 9 on the 100 block of South Butler Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Stanley Salt was arrested at 8 a.m. on Feb. 9 on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue for alleged shoplifting and glue, aerosol spray or mouthwash; abuse or possession for abuse.

• Isaac Mason was arrested at 3:24 p.m. on Feb. 9 on the 600 block of East Main Street for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances, open container and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 9

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:52 a.m. on County Road 3050. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:09 a.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:19 a.m. at the intersection of East 15th Street and Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 12:54 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a residential burglary at 1:47 p.m. on the 2300 block of Western Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an auto burglary at 3:55 p.m. at the intersection of Schofield Lane and East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 4:38 p.m. on the 6500 block of Chantelle Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 6:53 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:06 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:07 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

