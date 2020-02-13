Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 8, 2020
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Andrew Castellano was arrested at 10:49 p.m. on Feb. 8 on the 900 block of East 20th Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, Driving on roadways laned for traffic, registration expired/registration plate unreadable, paraphernalia for controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana.
• Lee Edison Jr. was arrested at 10:33 p.m. on Feb. 8 on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged trespass.
• Kalanderson Haskie was arrested at 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 8 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.
• Kristen Hartley was arrested at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 on the 2400 block of Southside River Road for alleged disorderly conduct.
• Erik Richards was arrested at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 on the 2400 block of Southside River Road for alleged disorderly conduct.
• Javier Segovia was arrested at 4:56 p.m. on Feb. 8 on the 3000 block of East 20th Street for alleged open container, unlawful possession of marijuana and paraphernalia for controlled substances.
• Autumn Laux was arrested at 4:56 p.m. on Feb. 8 on the 3000 block of East 20th Street for alleged open container.
• Ariel Hogue was arrested at 4:24 p.m. on Feb. 8 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged shoplifting.
• Sandra Begay was arrested at 3:53 p.m. on Feb. 8 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.
• Cornell Jose was arrested at 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 8 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility, drivers must be licensed, open container and paraphernalia for controlled substances.
• Carnelia Padilla was arrested at 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 8 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated DUI.
• Taylor Begay was arrested at 1:17 a.m. on Feb. 8 on the 400 block of Goldrod Avenue for alleged aggravated DUI and no driver's license.
• Johnathan White was arrested at 12:43 a.m. on Feb. 8 at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and North Sullivan Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and concealing identity.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Feb. 8
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:42 a.m. on the 4400 block of Parrot Street. A report was taken.\
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:06 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 12:37 p.m. on the 1100 block of Camina Entrada. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a residential burglary at 1:24 p.m. on the 3900 block of Wilshire Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:19 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Carlton Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:54 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:46 p.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and College Boulevard. A report was taken.
