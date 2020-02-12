CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Samantha Mose was arrested at 11 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Ned Plummer was arrested at 9:12 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Adam Valdez was arrested at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the intersection of English Road and East Main Street for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Brian Helton was arrested at 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Steven Lee was arrested at 6:02 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged battery and criminal trespass.

• Shannon Benally was arrested at 4:24 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to three arrest warrants.

• Marques Dickson was arrested at 2:22 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 500 block of Airport Drive for alleged driving under the influence of liquor, driving while license revoked, driving on roadways laned for traffic, no registration, open container and no proof of insurance.

• Gilbert Barber was arrested at 1:06 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged concealing identity.

• Brandy Johnson was arrested at 1:06 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 100 block of West Animas Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places, resisting or obstructing an officer and concealing identity.

• Jacqueline Yazzie was arrested at 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Leopoldo Eriacho was arrested at 11:44 a.m. on Feb. 7 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Richard Mike was arrested at 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 7 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Marissa Flores was arrested at 1:23 a.m. on Feb. 7 at the intersection of Bloomfield Highway and South Browning Parkway for alleged unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Nelson Cowboy was arrested at 6:02 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 4600 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 7

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 1:23 a.m. on the 5700 block of U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:53 a.m. on the 5400 block of U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:30 a.m. on the 4800 block of Bering Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:40 a.m. on the 1800 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:49 a.m. on the 2100 block of Summit Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 1:23 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 27th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:29 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:59 p.m. on the 1500 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of commercial breaking and entering at 10:12 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

