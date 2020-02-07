CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Reuben Hogue was arrested at 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 2 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged trespass.

• Casey Bia was arrested at 6:04 a.m. on Feb. 2 at the intersection of Wildflower Parkway and South Browning Parkway for a warrant for contempt.

• Marcus Benally was arrested at 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 2 on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 2

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 3:38 a.m. on the 1100 block of Chaco Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:56 a.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:58 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a civil standby at 1:33 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:44 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 4:18 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:46 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:54 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong arm robbery at 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Cerrillos Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:33 p.m. on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.|

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:22 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:51 p.m. on the 1700 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

