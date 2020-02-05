CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Sarah Castillo was arrested at 12:54 a.m. on Feb. 1 at the intersection of Hutton Avenue and Coggins Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Shawn Begay was arrested at 1:16 a.m. on Feb. 1 on the 600 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Shelbe Snell was arrested at 2:02 a.m. on Feb. 1 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

• Dartanian Smith was arrested at 3:11 a.m. on Feb. 1 on the 1800 block of East Navajo Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Antone Castillo was arrested at 3:35 a.m. on Feb. 1 at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Fairview Avenue due to two arrest warrants along with alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places, pedestrians on roadways and concealing identity.

• Phylicia Tsosie was arrested at 3:49 a.m. on Feb. 1 on the 900 block of West Main Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs.

• Colleen Sam was arrested at 10:03 a.m. on Feb. 1 at the intersection of West Apache Street and North Locke Avenue for alleged driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, driving on roadways laned for traffic, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of drugs.

• Raynold Williams was arrested at 10:32 a.m. on Feb. 1 on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Candace Billie was arrested at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East 30th Street for alleged driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs and open container.

• Calvin Atencio was arrested at 4:21 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the intersection of South Vine Avenue and East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Melvin Billey was arrested at 5:57 p.m. on Feb. 1 on the 700 block of West Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Alvin Tsosie was arrested at 6:06 p.m. on Feb. 1 on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard due to an arrest warrant for failure to appear.

• Terri Nez was arrested at 6:05 p.m. on Feb. 1 on the 3100 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic and open container.

• Cassius Bridges was arrested at 8:03 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the intersection of East 12th Street and Farmington Avenue for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances, stop before emerging from alley or private driveway, drivers must be licensed and registration expired/registration plate unreadable.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 1

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 2:02 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:11 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:22 a.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 1:52 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Schwartz Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on an officer at 3:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:16 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

