CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

The suspect has multiple felony convictions

Story Highlights Juan Medrano is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Mark Curnutt, Medrano's attorney, declined to comment on the case.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion on Jan. 28 to hold Medrano in jail without bond as he awaits trial.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man accused of shooting a man in January at a residence in the Crouch Mesa area is wanted by law enforcement after failing to appear at a hearing regarding holding the defendant without bond at the county jail.

Juan Medrano, 37, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a fourth-degree felony count of felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Medrano is accused of shooting a man with a firearm on Jan. 16 and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Mark Curnutt, Medrano's attorney, declined to comment on the case.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation on Jan. 16 when a detective responded to San Juan Regional Medical Center following reports of a shooting on County Road 5580.

Juan Medrano (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The male victim had bandages on his left thumb and right shoulder when the detective got to the emergency room.

The bullet struck the man's left thumb then his right shoulder, according to San Juan County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jayme Harcrow.

The man described the incident, which occurred at a residence in the Crouch Mesa residence.

Medrano showed up to the residence with several people in the vehicle.

They went into the residence uninvited and Medrano allegedly started yelling, according to court documents.

The man told the detective he believed they were there to beat someone up and that he tried to leave.

While trying to leave, he stated someone tried to punch him and he stepped out of the way to dodge it.

He told the detective he did not remember if he hit or punched the man but he then saw Medrano approaching him with a gun and shooting him once.

The defendant then allegedly pointed the gun at the man's face.

The man was able to leave the residence for a relative's house and called 911 after Medrano and his friends left the scene.

The homeowner gave the detective consent to search the residence.

Photographs of the scene were taken and a bullet was found from the fired round. The shell casing from the round was not located.

Medrano has several felony convictions including forgery, vehicle theft and shooting from/into a motor vehicle, according to court documents.

He had a pending case in Farmington Magistrate Court for alleged felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion on Jan. 28 to hold Medrano in jail without bond as he awaits trial.

The defendant failed to show up for a Feb. 3 hearing in Aztec District Court on the motion and has a warrant for his arrest.

He was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 27.

Medrano is set for preliminary hearings on his two pending cases on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/04/san-juan-county-man-accused-january-shooting-failed-appear-court-aggravated-assault/4656024002/