Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Lowell Yazzie Jr. was arrested at 12:59 a.m. on Jan. 31 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Kyle Desoto was arrested at 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 31 on the 3700 block of English Road due to an arrest warrant.

• Christopher Tsosie was arrested at 9:55 a.m. on Jan. 31 on the 3000 block of East Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Justin Sisto was arrested at 10:22 a.m. on Jan. 31 on the 700 block of West Apache Street for alleged assault of peace officer.

• Bryan Benally was arrested at 10:36 a.m. on Jan. 31 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street for alleged return of parole violator.

• Clydale Casey was arrested at 10:36 a.m. on Jan. 31 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street for alleged out of state fugitive.

• Josiah Ortega was arrested at 12:33 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 1100 block of North Butler Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Jessie Thomas was arrested at 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 31 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances, criminal trespass and shoplifting.

• Lorenzo Willie was arrested at 1:24 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 2400 block of Cliffside Drive for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.

• Therman Belen was arrested at 3:41 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 1800 block of Brookside Drive for alleged open container and concealing identity.

• Joshua Harlen was arrested at 4:16 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Nathaniel Orel was arrested at 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Dominic Dineyazhe was arrested at 6:49 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 1800 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Andrew Groomer was arrested at 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 1800 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana and display of registration plate and temp permit.

• Steven Curley was arrested at 9:24 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting and criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 31

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:08 a.m. on the 300 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect person at 9:01 a.m. on the 800 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 10:22 a.m. on the 700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:33 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a hold up alarm at 3:34 p.m. on the 4200 block of Sedona Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:17 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:13 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

