Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Ronald Begay was arrested at 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 29 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Shanna Lovato was arrested at 11:19 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the intersection of South Allen Avenue and West Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Justin Tapaha was arrested at 6:42 a.m. on Jan. 29 on the 600 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and idling, loitering or prowling.

• Faron Begay was arrested at 5:56 a.m. on Jan. 29 on the 300 block of North Vine Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Aaron Aviso was arrested at 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 29 on the 4900 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Neil Pettigrew was arrested at 3:51 p.m. on Jan. 29 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Theodore Kobernick was arrested at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 on the 4900 block of East Main Street for alleged out of state fugitive, larceny and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.

• Jimmy Stahl was arrested at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 on the 4900 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Barbara Davis was arrested at 8:19 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the intersection of South Miller Avenue and East Animas Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 29

• Police responded to a report of battery at 1:58 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 7:29 a.m. on the 4500 block of Hawk Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 8:36 a.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:17 a.m. on the 4300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:09 a.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a parking violation at 12:48 p.m. at the intersection of La Joya Drive and Kingsway Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:51 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:20 p.m. on the 5800 block of Pallas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:29 p.m. on the 2700 block of East 20th Street Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.

