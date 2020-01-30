CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Colbert Begay was arrested at 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 26 on the 800 block of West Maple Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Benjamin Duenez was arrested at 1:37 a.m. on Jan. 26 on the 600 block of West Maple Street for alleged resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and aggravated battery against a household member.

• Richard Lopez was arrested at 3:58 a.m. on Jan. 26 on the 1900 block of Cortland Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Tiara Blackie was arrested at 1:57 p.m. on Jan. 26 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Roger Neal Jr. was arrested at 5 p.m. on Jan. 26 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Joshua Watts was arrested at 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 26 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Timothy Thomas was arrested at 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 26 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Donovan Yazzie was arrested at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the intersection of South Lake Street and West Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 26

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at midnight at the intersection of North Carlton Avenue and North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of non-domestic fight at 1:34 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:37 a.m. on the 2000 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 10:02 a.m. on the 1400 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 12:41 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2 p.m. on the 4700 block of Cameron Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:52 p.m. on the 200 block of Sunset Place. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:58 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:42 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:42 p.m. on the 3500 block of Edgecliff Drive. A report was taken.

