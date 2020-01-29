CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jonathan Charley was arrested at 12:09 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the intersection of Cannery Court and Murray Drive due to two arrest warrants.

• Crystal Ortiz was arrested at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the intersection of Rowe Avenue and Hubbard Road due to an arrest warrant.

• Jared Briggs was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on Jan. 25 on the 1700 block of Cliffside Drive due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Erwin Arviso was arrested at 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 25 on the 3000 block of East Main Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Jerrison Tallman was arrested at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 25 on the 800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Shaydell Pete-Light was arrested at 6:49 p.m. on Jan. 25 on the 3500 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged shoplifting.

• Jared Tsosie was arrested at 6:49 p.m. on Jan. 25 on the 3500 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 25

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:14 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:48 a.m. on the 1000 block of Zuni Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:31 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:47 p.m. on the 3800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 1:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 11th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:46 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:01 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:23 p.m. on the 3800 block of Copper Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:51 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:27 p.m. at the intersection of Sundown Road and Sunrise Parkway. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of vehicle complaint at 11:01 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

