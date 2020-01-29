CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Suspect allegedly broke truck window while trespassing

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man allegedly threatened two men with a knife along with burglarizing a vehicle, damaging a window on a vehicle and slashing two tires on an SUV.

Evans Black, 27, is accused of eight charges including two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of burglary of a vehicle along with battery, criminal damage to property, trespass and resisting arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

Black did not have legal representation on Jan. 29.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 25 to the 1800 block of East 11th Street on reports of an armed subject, according to the probable cause statement.

Dispatch advised a man was charging at people with a knife at the scene.

A woman stated she was inside a residence when she hear a loud noise outside and saw Black in her gated yard. She yelled for her friends inside the residence after she said she saw Black break a window on a pickup truck, valued at $200.

Two men entered the yard and approached Black, and he allegedly struck one of the men and was then escorted out of the gate.

Evans Black (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Black then allegedly approached an SUV, removed its keys and ran back to his residence in the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road.

One of the men said Black returned to the scene with a knife and swung it at him and another man.

He added Black approached the SUV then slashed its front and rear passenger tires, according to court documents. The tires were valued at a total of $500.

Black was observed running westbound from 11th Street when police arrived, and then was detained by an officer.

The defendant claimed he was trying to ask his friend for some marijuana, then his friend punched him in the face.

Black was released on his own recognizance on Jan. 27 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Feb. 5 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

