Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Creighton Smith was arrested at 12:13 a.m. on Jan. 24 at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Summit Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Tiffany Brown was arrested at 1:02 a.m. on Jan. 24 at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and East 19th Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Herman Yazzie Jr. was arrested at 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 24 on the 2700 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Simon Beletso was arrested at 4:14 p.m. on Jan. 24 on the 400 block of East Cedar Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Darrell Kelewood was arrested at 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 24 on the 300 block of Airport Drive for alleged criminal trespass and battery.

• Jolina Tsosie was arrested at 5:57 p.m. on Jan. 24 on the 300 block of Airport Drive for alleged criminal trespass.

• Rebecca Shirley was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged shoplifting.

• Grant John was arrested at 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 24 on the 3000 block of East 20th Street for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

• Joy Smith was arrested at 9:22 p.m. on Jan. 24 on the 1500 block of Southside River Road for alleged aggravated DUI, immediate notice of accidents, driving while license suspended or revoked, financial responsibility, open container of alcohol and evidence of registration to be signed and exhibited on demand.

• Savannah Nez was arrested at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Trevor Adwell was arrested at 12:44 p.m. on Jan. 24 on the 800 block of West Maple Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 24

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:14 a.m. on the 3500 block of Twin Peaks Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 9:14 a.m. at the intersection of South Lorena Avenue and West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 11:57 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 1:21 p.m. on the 100 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:39 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing and a liquor violation at 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East Cedar Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 5:21 p.m. on the 500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 6:27 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:07 p.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

