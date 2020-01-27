CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Defendant required to register as sex offender

Story Highlights Jeremy Lee, 28, was sentenced on the morning of Jan. 23 in Aztec District Court.

He had pleaded guilty to one third-degree felony count of child solicitation by electronic communication device and meets child.

Lee will have probation after completing his prison sentence and cannot have contact with minor children.

FARMINGTON — A Colorado man has been sentenced to three years in a state prison after pleading guilty to soliciting sex and traveling to meet a law enforcement official posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Jeremy Lee, 28, of Delores, Colorado, was sentenced on the morning of Jan. 23 in front of District Court Judge Daylene Marsh in Aztec District Court.

He had pleaded guilty to one third-degree felony count of "child solicitation by electronic communication device and meets child" as part of a plea agreement filed on Oct. 15.

Sarah Field, Lee's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment on Jan. 27.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office, which handled the investigation, posted on its Facebook page that Lee was sentenced to three years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections..

Two fourth-degree felony counts of child solicitation by electronic communication device were dismissed, according to the plea agreement.

Jeremy Lee (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Lee traveled to a Farmington park on Dec. 17, 2018, to have sexual intercourse with a teen girl after he responded to an online posting on Dec. 13, 2018, which as made as a part of an online sexual predator operation by the Sheriff's Office.

Lee was arrested at the park by detectives and members of the Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Facebook post.

He told law enforcement he should have not responded to the online posting and it was a stupid decision.

Lee will have two years of probation after completing his prison sentence, cannot have contact with minor children and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Jeremiah Brokop, another defendant who pleaded guilty to the same charge as Lee, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation during a Jan. 15 hearing in front of Chief District Court Judge Karen Townsend in Aztec District Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

