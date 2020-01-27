CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Romando Begay was arrested at 12 p.m. on Jan. 22 on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Jeffrey Blackhorse was arrested at 10:28 a.m. on Jan. 22 on the 800 block of West Maple Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Jeremy Jake was arrested at 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 22 on the 3100 block of West Main Street for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, financial responsibility and speeding.

• Ace Joe was arrested at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22 on the 900 block of West Apache Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Delauren Begay was arrested at 10:26 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the intersection of Southside River Road and Malta Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Tyrone John was arrested at 1:08 a.m. on Jan. 22 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue for alleged breaking and entering.

• Lathaniel Smiley was arrested at 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 22 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged trespass and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 22

• Police responded to a report of a commercial breaking and entering at 12:57 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 8:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of East 25th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 8:54 a.m. on the 500 block of East Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:50 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:26 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Schofield Lane.. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 2:06 p.m. on the 400 block of Francis Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:46 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:34 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:09 p.m. on the 300 block of Loma Linda Avenue. A report was taken.

