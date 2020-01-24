CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Tiara Blackie was arrested at 5:53 p.m. on Jan. 20 on the 1600 block of North Dustin Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Lathaniel Smiley was arrested at 4:33 p.m. on Jan. 20 on the 1600 block of North Dustin Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Daniel Kelley was arrested at 4:29 p.m. on Jan. 20 on the 4200 block of Hudson Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Della Densmore was arrested at 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 20 at the intersection of Zuni Place and North Carlton Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Anton Wheeler was arrested at 9:52 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the intersection of West Pinon Street and South Allen Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, open container, financial responsibility, headlamps on motor vehicles required and display of registration plate and temp permit.

• Annabelle Jim was arrested at 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 20

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:14 a.m. on the 1700 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 6:03 a.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:55 a.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:53 a.m. on the 2400 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 9:33 a.m. on the 1200 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:42 p.m. on the 700 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:36 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 10th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an embezzlement at 3:17 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:03 p.m. on the 300 block of East Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 9:07 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of lost/found property at 9:23 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:45 p.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

