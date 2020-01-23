CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Dwayne Martin was arrested at 7:11 p.m. on Jan. 19 on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and disorderly conduct.

• Nathaniel Dayzie was arrested at 6:23 p.m. on Jan. 19 on the 2600 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs.

• Steven Curley was arrested at 5 p.m. on Jan. 19 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear and alleged shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 19

• Police conducted a 911 investigation at 12:32 a.m. on the 3500 block of Kayenta Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 1:21 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:36 a.m. on the 4800 block of Peregrine Circle. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 1:01 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:26 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:33 p.m. at the intersection of Southside River Road and Dekalb Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:57 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 4:49 p.m. on the 500 block of North Lincoln Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6 p.m. on the 2600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 7:24 p.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:52 p.m. at the intersection of South Allen Avenue and West Pinon Street. A report was taken.

