Suspect had multiple arrest warrants at time of arrest

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man with multiple felony convictions is accused of badly battering a male relative, leading the victim to lose consciousness during the attack.

Cecil Jim, 58, is accused of third-degree felony count of aggravated battery, according to court records.

He is accused of battering a man on the night of Oct. 4 within Farmington city limits, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Ruth Wheeler, Jim's attorney, declined comment on the case.

A Farmington Police Department officer on Oct. 4 around 8:05 p.m. was dispatched to San Juan Regional Medical Center to investigate a reported battery.

The alleged incident occurred in southwest Farmington in the area of Teepee Lakes, according to court documents. A woman told the officer Jim had attacked his male relative.

The alleged victim returned to the room in ER after receiving CT scans for his injuries. The hospitalized man told the officer he had been drinking alcohol with Jim, who had approached him while he was laying on the ground and started to kick and punch him repeatedly in the head and all over his body.

Cecil Jim (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The man added he did not know what provoked Jim to attack him but he was knocked unconscious for an unknown amount of time.

His injuries included a large gash between his eyes, a large abrasion on the back of his head and bruising and scraping on his right knee. He had a lot of dried blood on his face.

The officer was unable to contact Jim about the incident.

The warrant for Jim's arrest was filed on Oct. 9 and he was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 11.

He was arrested with two other active warrants for failure to appear and remains incarcerated at the county jail.

Jim has three felony convictions for burglary, four convictions for DWI and felony convictions for battery upon a health care worker and receiving stolen property, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Feb. 5 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

