CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Alan Chee was arrested at 2:24 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the 500 block of Hydro Plant Road due to an arrest warrant.

• Erma Watchman was arrested at 1:44 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the 3700 block of Virden Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Reuben Hogue was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the 3700 block of English Road for alleged aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.

• Jerry Jumbo was arrested at 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 18 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Alesia Barber was arrested at 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 18 on the 300 block of West Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

• Jacey Dejesus was arrested at 1:01 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and East 15th Street for alleged unlawful possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or revoked.

​​​​​​​• Tai Wilson was arrested at 12:13 a.m. on Jan. 18 on the 800 block of Municipal Drive for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, open container and failure to obey traffic control legend.

​​​​​​​• Michael Yackeyonny was arrested at 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the intersection of Sapphire Street and Soaring Eagle Drive for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 18

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:41 a.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 2:10 a.m. on the 4600 block of Barcelona Circle. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:31 a.m. on the 4400 block of Cardinal Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:33 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:07 p.m. on the 3700 block of English Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:44 p.m. on the 3700 block of Virden Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 3:26 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 9:21 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:06 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/22/farmington-police-department-blotter-january-18-arrests-calllogs/4542452002/