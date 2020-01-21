CLOSE

The woman was last seen on the night of Jan. 18

Story Highlights The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the missing person's case of 27-year-old Sasha Marie Krause of Farmington.

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing Farmington woman from the Mennonite community, and officials are also addressing rumors being spread across social media sites about the investigation.

Deputies were dispatched around 3 a.m. on Jan. 19 to Lamp & Lighters Publishers on County Road 5577 in the Crouch Mesa area on reports of 27-year-old Sasha Marie Krause going missing, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

Krause was last seen leaving her residence around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 and did not return.

Her vehicle was found parked at a nearby church, in the area of her residence.

The press release said the agency's investigation is in the early stages as investigators work to obtain surveillance video footage from nearby businesses and interview potential witnesses, including members of the Mennonite community.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jayme Harcrow told The Daily Times members of Krause's family from Texas are in the area trying to locate her.

Members of the community are distributing graphics across social media sites with Krause's photo, stating the missing woman possibly interrupted a burglary in progress and was abducted.

Sasha Marie Krause (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

But law enforcement authorities believe the rumors being shared on social media might be incorrect.

"We're definitely investigating all avenues as possible," Harcrow said. "As for the burglary in progress, we have no information to indicate it's actually true."

The Sheriff's Office said in its press release that those interested in updates on the investigation can visit the agency's social media sites for accurate and updated information.

Anyone who has seen Krause or has any information about her disappearance is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 505-334-6622 and ask to speak to Detective Strang.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

