Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Joshua Yazzie was arrested at 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 17 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Stacy Yazzie was arrested at 3 a.m. on Jan. 17 at the intersection of Brown Avenue and East Murray Drive due to an arrest warrant along with use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Elbert Begaye was arrested at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 17 on the 800 block of West Main Street for alleged breaking and entering and criminal damage to property.

• Micah Davis was arrested at 11:39 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 600 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Ember Chavez was arrested at 10:47 a.m. on Jan. 17 at the intersection of Troy King Road and Cardinal Street for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Irwin Arviso was arrested at 8:43 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 800 block of West Maple Street for alleged indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and battery upon a health care worker.

• Laurence Dale was arrested at 8:18 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 500 block of North Dustin Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Jimmie Nez Jr. was arrested at 5:39 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct and assault of a peace officer.

• Aaron Harrison was arrested at 5:34 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the intersection of Largo Street and English Road due to an arrest warrant.

• Pedro Lee was arrested at 4:33 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 4600 block of College Boulevard due to two arrest warrants.

• Alexander Fred was arrested at 4:33 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 4600 block of College Boulevard due to two arrest warrants.

• Jared Briggs was arrested at 4:24 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged glue, aerosol spray or mouthwash; abuse or possession for abuse.

• Mitena Johnson was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Mariah Morgan was arrested at 2:46 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged false reports or alarms and disorderly conduct.

• Dominic Hines was arrested at 3:27 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Clarencia White was arrested at 12:04 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 800 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Forrest Ledbetter was arrested at 10:32 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 900 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Nicolette Smiley was arrested at 10:32 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 900 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 17

• Police responded to a report of a burglary alarm at 12:04 a.m. on the 800 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:02 a.m. on the 700 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:54 a.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:18 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 2:04 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 4:27 p.m. on the 3900 block of Beckland Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:32 p.m. on the 2500 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

