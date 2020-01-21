CLOSE

Suspect has $5,000 cash at 10 percent bond

Story Highlights Lashelle Denney, 29, is accused of felony counts of child abuse and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.

The Farmington Police Department announced the arrest in a press release.

She had a failure to appear warrant on a misdemeanor battery case that she plead not guilty to, according to court and jail records.

FARMINGTON — An Aztec woman is accused of fleeing police during a short vehicle pursuit, which they say ended with her jumping out of a moving vehicle and leaving behind a small child.

Lashelle Denney, 29, is accused of felony counts of child abuse, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer along with charges including resisting an officer and no vehicle insurance, according to jail records.

The Farmington Police Department announced the arrest in a press release.

A Farmington officer was driving around 10 p.m. on Jan. 20 when the officer said he saw a vehicle driven erratically by Denney in the eastbound lanes near the intersection of Farmington Avenue and East Main Street.

Others are reading: Sexual assault, molestation suspect faces new child pornography charge

When the officer flashed emergency lights, Denney allegedly pulled into a parking lot, then fled from the patrol vehicle.

"The driver became more reckless, eventually slowing down, jumping out and running away from the car on foot," according to the press release.

Lashelle Denney (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

An officer chased after Denney and took her into custody.

A small child was discovered in Denney's vehicle by another officer arriving at the scene, who found the vehicle still moving. That officer jumped into the vehicle and stopped it.

Denney was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21 and had a $5,000 cash at 10 percent bond listed.

More: Fruitland man accused of molesting 2 girls at Farmington residence

She had a failure to appear warrant on a misdemeanor battery case that she plead not guilty to, according to court and jail records. It was Denney's second failure to appear warrant on the case.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/21/aztec-woman-allegedly-fled-police-left-child-in-moving-vehicle/4537657002/