The alleged crimes occurred in June 2019

Story Highlights Holly Jackson, 20, of Bloomfield and Jamie Rutherford, 23, are accused of second-degree felony counts of trafficking controlled substances.

Two $1,000 cash at 10 percent bonds have been set for Rutherford, who has been incarcerated at the county jail since Jan. 13.

FARMINGTON — Two San Juan County women have been arrested after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover agent for the regional narcotics task force last year.

Holly Jackson, 20, of Bloomfield and Jamie Rutherford, 23, whose last known address was in Kirtland, are accused of second-degree felony counts of trafficking controlled substances in two separate cases, according to court records.

Rutherford and Jackson allegedly sold meth to a Region II Narcotics Enforcement Task Force in June 2019, according to court documents.

Sarah Field, the attorney listed in Rutherford's cases, said her client was seeking another attorney for representation.

Shellie Patscheck, Jackson's attorney, told The Daily Times that at this early stage of the proceedings the prosecution has not provided enough evidence to complete the investigation into the allegations.

Holly Jackson (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Holly Jackson

On June 26, a court document stated that an informant told a Region II agent they could arrange a controlled purchase of meth from someone they knew as "Holly." A purchase was arranged for an undisclosed amount of meth.

Around 5:09 p.m., the agent and informant drove to an address in Farmington, according to the narrative. About 15 minutes later, the document stated that a drug transaction took place between the agent and Jackson, an undisclosed amount of meth was purchased, and then they left the area.

The narcotics tested positive for the presence of meth.

Jackson was released on her own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 6.

Jackson waived her preliminary hearing in Aztec Magistrate Court on Jan. 16.

Jamie Rutherford (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Jamie Rutherford

Rutherford allegedly sold an undisclosed amount of meth to a Region II agent a day before Jackson, according to a court document. An informant on June 25 told an agent they could arrange a controlled purchase of meth from "Jamie."

Around 1:06 p.m., the document stated that the informant and an agent drove to a location along Navajo Route 36 to make the purchase. Rutherford and the agent allegedly conducted the purchase of meth around 1:40 p.m. then the agent and informant left the area.

The agent reviewed a photo of Rutherford and confirmed she was the woman who sold the meth on June 25.

Rutherford has multiple failure to appear warrants listed in jail records. Two $1,000 cash at 10 percent bonds have been set for the defendant, who has been incarcerated at the county jail since Jan. 13.

The defendant's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Jan. 23 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

