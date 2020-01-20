CLOSE

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A man charged in a fatal wrong-way auto crash three months ago in Rio Rancho that killed a Farmington resident and injured a State Police officer has been arrested.

Authorities say 55-year-old Dwight David Weir of Bosque Farms was arrested Jan. 19 near Isleta.

He’s charged with homicide by vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and other charges in the Oct. 22 head-on crash in which 52-year-old Mark A. Marquez of Farmington, a passenger in the SUV driven by Weir, died.

Authorities say Marquez died after Weir’s SUV struck a vehicle driven by a State Police officer, who suffered broken bones. Weir also was treated for injuries after the crash.

An official from the Office of the Medical Investigator declared Marquez dead at the scene of the crash.

Dwight David Weir

A press release from the New Mexico State Police said Sergeant Nathan Searle was in his Ford Explorer police vehicle at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 22 when a south bound 1999 Ford SUV occupied by Weir and Marquez “crossed the center line and drove head-on into the Sergeant Searle’s patrol vehicle.”

Officials say a search warrant was executed and methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle driven by Weir.

“State Police officers located Weir in an RV on Broadway Boulevard, north of Interstate 25 near Isleta, NM,” police said in a press release. “Weir was arrested without incident and booked into the Sandoval County Detention Center.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

