Defendant has to register as a sex offender for 10 years

Story Highlights Jeremiah Brokop plead guilty to a third-degree felony count of child solicitation by electronic communication device (meets with child) as part of a plea agreement filed on Oct. 23.

Brokop was sentenced on Jan. 15 during a hearing in Aztec District Court.

Brokop did not have any prior criminal history before his January 2019 arrest.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man will have three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to traveling to meet a 13-year-old girl with the intent to have sex with her.

Jeremiah Brokop, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 15 during a hearing in front of Chief District Judge Karen Townsend in Aztec District Court, according to San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O’Brien.

Brokop plead guilty to a third-degree felony count of child solicitation by electronic communication device (meets with child) as part of a plea agreement filed on Oct. 23.

A fourth-degree felony count of child solicitation by electronic communication device was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Sarah Field, Brokop's attorney, couldn't be reached for comment.

The defendant was initially charged on Jan. 22, 2019, for striking up an online conversation with a San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective undercover as a teen girl that turned sexual in nature, according to The Daily Times archives.

Jeremiah Brokop (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Brokop requested a photo of the teen girl, which was emailed to him ahead of them organizing a time and location to meet to have sex.

A meeting was arranged on Jan. 22, 2019, at a Farmington park.

The defendant drove by the location several times but did not exit his vehicle at the scene to meet the girl.

He was later arrested at his place of employment, then confessed to investigators about the planned meeting.

As part of the guilty plea, Brokop will serve no jail time while on supervised probation and he is required to register as a sex offender for 10 years, according to O'Brien.

Brokop is not allowed contact with minor children and is unable to be employed at a business that gives him contact with minor children.

O'Brien said it was good for the DA's office to get a conviction for the more-severe third-degree felony charge Brokop was facing.

He added that the prosecution would have had an evidentiary issue if the case went before a jury, as Brokop did not actually attend the meeting involving the teen girl.

Brokop did not have any prior criminal history before his January 2019 arrest.

A mental health professional who evaluated the defendant recommended probation and that he have contact with his minor children.

He cannot have contact with his minor children as part of the guilty plea, O'Brien said.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

