Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 15

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:48 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 5:19 a.m. on the 900 block of Gladeview Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an embezzlement at 8:43 a.m. on the 5500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9 a.m. on the 5000 block of Rio Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:45 a.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:01 a.m. on the 300 block of Sunrise Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 10:20 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 12:03 p.m. on the 3500 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:22 p.m. on the 5500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:59 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 1:53 p.m. on the 900 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:05 p.m. at the intersection of East Apache Street and North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:12 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on an officer at 5:28 p.m. on the 4400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 6:21 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 8:52 p.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

