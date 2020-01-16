CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Dominique Yazzie was arrested at 2:28 a.m. on Jan. 14 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue for alleged DWI.

• Karena Black was arrested at 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 14 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, drivers must be licensed and license to be carried and exhibited on demand.

• Liam Murray was arrested at 2 a.m. on Jan. 14 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession of firearm or destructive device by a felon and DWI.

• Cyrus Nez was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 14 on the 600 block of East 30th Street for alleged criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

• Mickie Rainwater was arrested at 12:27 p.m. on Jan. 14 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged display of registration plate and temp permit, vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Cyrus Nez was arrested at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 14 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Alex Willie was arrested at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 on the 3500 block of East Main Street for alleged battery against a household member.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 14

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries and DWI/DUI at 12:32 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:28 a.m. on the 500 block of East Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:40 a.m. on the 700 block of West Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 11:52 a.m. on the 5500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:10 p.m. on the 5200 block of Fawn Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 3:48 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East Cooper Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 5:54 p.m. on the 5300 block of Foothills Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:04 p.m. on the 400 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:52 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

