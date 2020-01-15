CLOSE

One of the suspects is being held without bond at county jail

FARMINGTON — Two Farmington men were arrested at a gas station for allegedly driving while intoxicated, with one of the men charged for his tenth DWI charge.

Kendrick Henry, 43, is accused of a second-degree felony count of DWI (8th or subsequent) and a petty misdemeanor count of open container.

Jeremy Homer, 30, is accused of a third-degree felony count of DWI (6th or 7th) and a petty misdemeanor count of open container.

They are both accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol on the night of Jan. 10 at the Speedway Gas Station at 507 E. Broadway Ave. in Farmington, according to court documents.

Homer is accused of driving to the gas station and Henry is accused of attempting to drive from the gas station, according to court documents.

Homer did not have legal representation on Jan. 15.

Sarah Field, Henry's attorney, told The Daily Times that as her client's case develops she expects to seek his release from custody.

Chief District Court Judge Karen Townsend ordered Henry be held without bond pending trial during a Jan. 15 hearing in Aztec District Court.

Jeremy Homer (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed the motion to hold Henry in the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 13.

A Farmington Police Department detective was inside the Speedway gas station at 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 10 when he observed Henry in front of him, who had smelled of a strong odor of alcoholic beverages, according to Henry's probable cause statement.

The cashier had denied Henry the sale of alcohol, and she told the detective she denied the sale because the man smelled of alcohol.

Henry left the gas station and walked toward a blue car. The detective got in his vehicle and parked behind the vehicle where Henry was seated in the driver's seat, a court document stated. Henry exited the vehicle, then initially stated he had "two shots" of alcohol then changed it to "four shots."

Henry stated Homer drove to the gas station, which at first Homer denied then admitted to doing, according to court documents. Homer also smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages.

Kendrick Henry (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Henry told the detective he was impaired when asked to perform a sobriety test and that he had bad knees and recently had surgery. He also refused the sobriety test and was taken into custody.

The detective checked Henry's criminal history, which led to the defendant being charged with his 10th DWI offense, according to court documents.

Homer was also arrested at the scene for DWI.

A warrant for Henry's blood was approved by Farmington Magistrate Court Judge Patrick Cordell and was performed at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Homer is incarcerated at the county jail. The preliminary hearings for the two defendants are set for the morning of Jan. 22 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

