CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Winona House was arrested at 12:42 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the intersection of Southside River Road and Malta Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 13

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:20 a.m. on the 4200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:55 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:32 a.m. on the 3900 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:11 a.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Lake Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 11:30 a.m. on the 5900 block of Pryor Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 1:08 p.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:22 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 2:49 p.m. on the 1600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Beckland Drive and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 4:04 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 4:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:11 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Graham Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:42 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:57 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:17 p.m. on the 4300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:08 p.m. at the intersection of Hutton Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/14/farmington-police-department-blotter-january-13-arrests-calllogs/4466813002/