CLOSE

FARMINGTON – A SWAT team was called on Jan. 8 to arrest a Farmington man who was wanted on felony warrants.

Joseph Rino, 28, was arrested by officers after a brief standoff on the 800 block of East 24th Street.

Officers who arrived to arrest the man around 1:50 p.m. Jan. 8 heard a man and woman fighting inside the home, then talked to the woman when she left the residence, according a police department press release.

They secured the area after confirming Rino was in the home. The SWAT team responded and police negotiators were not successful in contacting Rino, so they got a search warrant for the home, the release stated.

Officers and K9s entered the house and “without incident” arrested Rino, who was served “warrants for Aggravated Battery Against a Household Member, False Imprisonment, and Battery Against a Household Member. He was also charged with Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing an officer,” the release stated.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/11/swat-team-enters-home-arrests-farmington-man-felony-warrants/4435769002/