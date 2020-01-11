CLOSE

FARMINGTON – A registered sex offender was arrested for alleged possession of child pornography after a tip from the state Attorney General’s office brought San Juan County Sheriff’s deputies to his door.

Keith Johnson, 53, of Farmington was arrested Jan. 2 after a search warrant served at his home turned up a cell phone containing child pornography, the Sheriff’s Office said Jan. 9 in a press release.

Johnson “has past convictions for criminal sexual contact of a minor (use of force or coercion) and two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor (child under 13),” the release stated.

There are 240 registered sex offenders in San Juan County and they can be looked up online on the website www.sjcso.com.

“If you are worried your child was a victim of sexual abuse, please contact dispatch at 505-334-6622 and ask to speak with a Detective.,” the release stated. “The public is also encouraged to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).”

