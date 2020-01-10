CLOSE

Suspect arrested while trying to meet teen girl for sex

FARMINGTON — A Nageezi man who is accused of traveling to a Farmington middle school to meet and have sex with a teenage girl instead found an undercover Sheriff's Office detective waiting for him.

Kyle Lanell, 25, is accused of a third-degree and fourth-degree felony counts of child solicitation by electronic communication device, according to court records.

Lanell is accused of soliciting sex from a girl between the age of 13 to 16-years-old and traveling to meet her, according to the probable cause statement.

Shane Goranson, Lanell's attorney, did not response to requests for comment.

The probable cause statement details the alleged interactions between Lanell and the teenage girl from Nov. 20 through Dec. 27, according to court documents.

Kyle Lanell was arrested by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 27 near Heights Middle School in Farmington for allegedly soliciting sex from a teen girl. (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The investigation was launched on Nov. 20 when a San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective posted an ad online while posing as the girl.

Several people, including Lanell, responded to the ad and the detective responded as the teen girl.

She told Lanell she was almost 14-years-old, didn't want any drama and was looking for older guys.

Lanell told the detective he was 25-years-old and eager to hang out with the teen, despite her telling him she was underage.

The defendant allegedly asked to be the girl's boyfriend and she exchanged photos with him. He also is accused of asking if she was a virgin, according to court documents.

"He then asked me if I deleted my text messages so her dad wouldn't see them," according to the probable cause statement.

An arrangement was made for Lanell to meet the teen girl on Dec. 27 in the area of Heights Middle School in Farmington.

A sergeant was able to positively identify Lanell in a blue pickup truck.

The defendant was then taken into custody without incident and refused to speak to law enforcement.

Lanell was released on his own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Dec. 30.

His conditions of release include no contact with anyone under the age of 18-years-old, no use of an electronic device that connects to the internet and he has to stay at least 100 yards from any school, park, boys and girls club and any place frequented by children, according to court documents.

Lanell waived his preliminary hearing on Jan. 9 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

