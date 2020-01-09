CLOSE

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 5

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Cooper Street and North Cochiti Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:41 a.m. on the 2600 block of Meadow Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:34 a.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:04 a.m. on the 1700 block of Meadow Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 9:36 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 11:18 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Dustin Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:05 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a 911 investigation at 4:53 p.m. on the 2300 block of North Wagner Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:34 p.m. at the intersection of South Browning Parkway and Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 8 p.m. on the 4600 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:56 p.m. on the 2000 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a traffic stop at 11:51 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

