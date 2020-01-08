CLOSE

Jan. 4

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:46 a.m. on the 500 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:06 a.m. on the 3200 block of English Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:32 a.m. on the 4500 block of Wildflower Mesa Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:40 a.m. on the 1100 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:02 a.m. on the 1700 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:31 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 12:08 p.m. on the 2700 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:23 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered stolen auto at 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of West Boyd Drive and Gladeview Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:38 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 6:03 p.m. on the 1900 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:13 p.m. on the 3000 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:43 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:03 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:15 p.m. on the 2500 block of Lee Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:01 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Deer Trail. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:50 p.m. on the 7200 block of Old Aztec Highway. A report was taken.

