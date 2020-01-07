CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Natasha Lee was arrested at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3 on the 900 block of East Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged vehicle must be registered, vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Henry Jim was arrested at 10:55 a.m. on Jan. 3 on the 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Julia Harrison was arrested at 10:12 a.m. on Jan. 3 on the 200 block of West Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Tiffany Pioche was arrested at 10:12 a.m. on Jan. 3 on the 200 block of West Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Rosita Bitsuie was arrested at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 3 on the 100 block of West Animas Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged trespass.

• Derek Yazzie was arrested at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 3 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Harrieta Wilson was arrested at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 3 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Ritchie Mitchell was arrested at 2:43 p.m. on Jan. 3 on the 500 block of East Animas Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Aleece Bodkin was arrested at 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 3 on the 4600 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged open container, possession of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of other controlled substance.

• Steve John was arrested at 5:31 p.m. on Jan. 3 on the 6500 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Matthew Begay was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 3 on the 1800 block of East 11th Street for alleged criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 3

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:05 p.m. on the 7100 block of Driftwood Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 2:57 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 7:17 a.m. at the intersection of Ouray Avenue and South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 8:43 a.m. on the 500 block of North Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9 a.m. on the 500 block of Winter Solstice Circle. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:52 a.m. on the 4600 block of U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:44 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:21 p.m. on the 2800 block of Parque Del Norte Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:53 p.m. on the 5800 block of Pallas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:41 p.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/07/farmington-police-department-blotter-january-3-arrests-calllogs/2832631001/