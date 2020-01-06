CLOSE

Suspect is being held without bond as he awaits trial

Story Highlights Duncan Selph is accused of trafficking controlled substances, battery upon a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting arrest.

Tyson Quail, Selph's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

Selph has convictions for criminal damage to property, burglary, resisting arrest, burglary, breaking and entering, negligent use of deadly weapon, giving alcohol to minor and unlawful possession of handgun, according to court documents.

FARMINGTON — A Crouch Mesa man is being held without bond at the county jail after being accused of trafficking methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a pistol, resisting arrest and striking a Farmington police detective.

Officers who struggled to restrain the suspect mistakenly believed he had a gun on his person after seeing a holster in his waistband, leading officers to at one point attempt to arrest him at gunpoint.

Officers eventually overpowered and cuffed the suspect, who they say tried to hide suspected bags of drugs in his pants.

Duncan Selph, 36, is accused of a second-degree felony count of trafficking controlled substances and a fourth-degree felony count of battery upon a peace officer. He also faces a possession of a firearm by a felon charge and two misdemeanor counts, including resisting arrest, according to court records.

Duncan Selph (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

A Farmington detective around 3:13 p.m. on Dec. 30 responded to the Town & Country Car Wash at 2251 San Juan Boulevard after receiving information that Selph was at the location and was a wanted fugitive.

Selph had two active misdemeanor arrest warrants on two traffic cases. The detective approached Selph as he stood by his pickup truck in one of the car wash bays.

When the detective tried to place handcuffs onto Selph, the defendant immediately clenched his fists, tensed his body and pulled away from the detective, according to a court document.

Selph is then accused of resisting arrest, and during the scuffle a stun gun was used twice as officers tried to take him into custody. The stun gun was not effective.

A gun holster was observed inside Selph's waistband, which led the detective to place his firearm over the defendant's stomach, stating the suspect would be shot if he pulled out his weapon.The detective noted in his probable cause statement narrative that "none of the arrest techniques were effective to this point. I holstered my weapon."

Selph was then struck four times on his stomach and upper torso by the detective during the struggle in an attempt to gain compliance, and was eventually taken into custody when more officers arrived on scene.

The defendant possessed large, clear baggies of suspected meth while being arrested, the court document stated. A black pistol was seen under the driver's seat of the pickup truck and the vehicle was secured and seized while a search warrant was sought, the court document stated.

Chief District Court Judge Karen Townsend granted the San Juan County District Attorney's Office's motion on Jan. 3 to hold Selph in jail without bond as he awaits trial, according to court records.

Selph has convictions for criminal damage to property, burglary, resisting arrest, breaking and entering, negligent use of deadly weapon, giving alcohol to a minor and unlawful possession of a handgun, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Jan. 8 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

